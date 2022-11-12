China says it’s refining Covid rules, not relaxing control3 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2022, 02:45 PM IST
China has said that the changes in the Covid playbook were a step toward living with the virus
China’s top health officials said a sweeping overhaul to its Covid Zero playbook was a refinement of rules and not a relaxation of controls, dismissing interpretations that the changes were a step toward living with the virus.