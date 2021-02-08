Subscribe
Home >News >World >China says no new local Covid-19 cases for first time in nearly 2 months
This photo taken on January 16, 2021 shows residents undergoing Covid-19 coronavirus tests at a makeshift testing centre inside a residential compound in Shijiazhuang, in northern Hebei province, as part of a mass testing programme after the province declared an "emergency state". (Photo by STR / CNS / AFP) / China OUT

China says no new local Covid-19 cases for first time in nearly 2 months

1 min read . 10:19 AM IST Reuters

The total number of COVID-19 cases rose slightly to 14 on Feb. 7 from 12 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said

China reported no new locally transmitted mainland COVID-19 case for the first time in nearly two months, official data showed on Monday, adding to signs that it has managed to stamp out the latest wave of the disease.

China reported no new locally transmitted mainland COVID-19 case for the first time in nearly two months, official data showed on Monday, adding to signs that it has managed to stamp out the latest wave of the disease.

The total number of COVID-19 cases rose slightly to 14 on Feb. 7 from 12 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement, but all were imported infections from overseas. Seven of the cases were in Shanghai, the rest in the southeastern Guangdong province.

This marked the first time China has had zero local infections since Dec. 16, suggesting the aggressive steps taken by authorities managed to stop the disease spreading further from major clusters in Hebei province surrounding Beijing and the northeastern Heilongjiang and Jilin provinces.

Also Read | Scarcity on high seas hurting India’s exports

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed COVID-19 cases, rose to 16 from 10 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in mainland China stands at 89,706, while the death toll is unchanged at 4,636.

