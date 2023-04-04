China says plans to boost ties with Russia and India4 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 11:56 AM IST
India and Russia maintained a close strategic, military, economic, and diplomatic interaction during the Cold War. Both Russia and India refer to this alliance as being unique and privileged
Beijing: India, Russia and China are emerging "major powers" with notable influence and Beijing was ready to boost ties with Moscow and New Delhi, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×