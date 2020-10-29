China says Pompeo’s India visit shows US’ ‘Cold War mentality’

Pompeo, in particular, made a pointed reference to the 20 Indian soldiers killed in a clash with Chinese People’s Liberation Army soldiers in Galwan in Ladakh in June and said that the US will stand with India. That Pompeo and Esper travelled to India for the India-US 2+2 talks in the midst of the pandemic could be read as a show of US support to India, which is in the midst of a military standoff with China in Ladakh.