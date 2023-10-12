China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy patrol aircraft in Taiwan Strait
China today said that it has warn a US Navy patrol aircraft that flew through the Taiwan Strait and has also sent its fighter jets in the region.China disputes the claim that the Taiwan Strait is an international waterway as claimed by Taiwan and the United States and say it has jurisdiction over it.