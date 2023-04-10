Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  China says simulates 'sealing off' Taiwan in military drills

China says simulates 'sealing off' Taiwan in military drills

1 min read . 10:33 AM IST AFP
A Taiwan Air Force Mirage 2000-5 aircraft prepares to land at Hsinchu Air Base in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

A separate report from state broadcaster CCTV said dozens of planes had practised an ‘aerial blockade’ of the self-ruled island

China was Monday carrying out a simulated "sealing off" of Taiwan in maritime drills, a military statement said.

A separate report from state broadcaster CCTV said dozens of planes had practised an "aerial blockade" of the self-ruled island.

