China says simulates 'sealing off' Taiwan in military drills
A separate report from state broadcaster CCTV said dozens of planes had practised an ‘aerial blockade’ of the self-ruled island
China was Monday carrying out a simulated "sealing off" of Taiwan in maritime drills, a military statement said.
A separate report from state broadcaster CCTV said dozens of planes had practised an "aerial blockade" of the self-ruled island.
