China says TikTok sale shows US ‘economic bullying’

Oracle’s closely watched bid will have to pass a US national security review as well as win the blessing of President Trump. Instead of buying the business outright, Oracle will make an investment in a newly restructured TikTok, and at least two shareholders in TikTok’s Chinese parent company, General Atlantic and Sequoia Capital, would take stakes in the new business, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people familiar with the proposal. The terms of the deal, which would also require sign-off from China, are still evolving.