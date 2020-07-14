Home >News >world >China says US accusations on South China Sea are 'unjustified'

BEIJING: China said on Tuesday it is firmly opposed to the U.S. State Department's statement rejecting China's disputed claims in the South China Sea and called Washington's accusations of China bullying its neighbours "completely unjustified."

"The United States is not a country directly involved in the disputes. However, it has kept interfering in the issue," the Chinese Embassy in the United States said in statement published on its website.

"Under the pretext of preserving stability, it is flexing muscles, stirring up tension and inciting confrontation in the region."


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

