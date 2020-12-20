China says US must stop bullying behavior, banning of 59 firms is abuse of power

Upping the ante against the United States , China has threatened to impose countermeasures after Washington decided to blacklist 59 Chinese companies .

Chinese Ministry of Commerce on Saturday said that the US has "abused" export controls to suppress enterprises, institutions, and individuals of other countries, Xinhua reported.

The US Department of Commerce has added 59 Chinese entities to its export-control Entity List including Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) for activities that undermine America's national security and foreign policy interests.

The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) in the Department of Commerce added SMIC of China to the Entity List due to China's military-civil fusion (MCF) doctrine and evidence of activities between SMIC and entities of concern in the Chinese military-industrial complex.

China is firmly opposed to the United States adding 59 Chinese entities to its "entity list" of export controls, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Saturday.

China will take necessary measures to protect Chinese companies' legitimate rights and interests, said the spokesperson.

China has urged the United States to stop such unilateral behaviour.

"We once again urge the United States to stop such unilateral and bullying behaviour, and give Chinese and other foreign companies fair treatment," the spokesperson said.

"The United States should do more to enhance China-U.S. economic and trade cooperation and promote global economic recovery," the spokesperson added.

China and the US are at loggerheads since President Donald Trump took office over many issues including trade, Indo-Pacific, coronavirus, Hong Kong, and Uyghur. The tensions between the two countries have escalated in recent times.

