A string of disputes have taken the relationship between the US and China to its lowest point in decades.

China says US must stop bullying behavior, banning of 59 firms is abuse of power

1 min read . 07:55 AM IST

ANI

Chinese Ministry of Commerce on Saturday said that the US has abused export controls to suppress enterprises, institutions, and individuals of other countries. It has urged the US to stop such unilateral and bullying behaviour.