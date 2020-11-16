Home >News >World >China says US should stop unreasonably suppressing Chinese firms
American flags are displayed together with Chinese flags on top of a trishaw in Beijing. (AP)
American flags are displayed together with Chinese flags on top of a trishaw in Beijing. (AP)

China says US should stop unreasonably suppressing Chinese firms

1 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2020, 07:14 AM IST Reuters

The ministry said China firmly opposes the US government's actions

China's commerce ministry said on Monday that the United States should stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese firms, responding to Washington's decision to ban U.S. investments in firms tied to the Chinese military.

The ministry said China firmly opposes the U.S. government's actions. China's foreign ministry made similar comments criticising the U.S. move last week.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout