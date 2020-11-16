Subscribe






Home >News >World >China says US should stop unreasonably suppressing Chinese firms
American flags are displayed together with Chinese flags on top of a trishaw in Beijing.

China says US should stop unreasonably suppressing Chinese firms

1 min read . 07:14 AM IST Reuters

The ministry said China firmly opposes the US government's actions

China's commerce ministry said on Monday that the United States should stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese firms, responding to Washington's decision to ban U.S. investments in firms tied to the Chinese military.

The ministry said China firmly opposes the U.S. government's actions. China's foreign ministry made similar comments criticising the U.S. move last week.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

