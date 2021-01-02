China says US to be blamed for difficulties, but relationship might improve

The ties between the world superpowers the US and China have reached a new crossroads and can improve in the future following a period of unprecedented difficulty, a senior Chinese diplomat commented during an interview.

Wang Yi, China's state councilor and foreign minister, in a joint interview with Xinhua news agency and other state media outlets, which was later published in English said, our U.S. policy will maintain continuity and stability and we are willing to develop China-U.S. relations in a coordinated, cooperative and stable manner with the American side.

The foreign minister said the U.S.’s completely wrong policies on China were to blame for unprecedented difficulties between the two countries in recent years. He mentioned, recent U.S. policies towards China had harmed the interests of both countries and brought huge dangers to the world.

On Thursday, The New York Stock Exchange started the process of delisting securities of three Chinese telecom companies, China Telecom Corporation Limited, China Mobile Limited and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited.

The move comes after President Donald Trump in November unveiled an executive order barring U.S. investments in Chinese companies that Washington says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military, which could impact some of China's biggest companies.

Relations between the two countries have deteriorated under U.S. President Donald Trump, with growing differences in issues ranging from trade and technology to Hong Kong and the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, there is now an opportunity for the two sides to "open a new window of hope" and begin a new round of dialogue, he said.

Urging Americans to respect China's social system and development path, Wang said, "We know some people in the United States are apprehensive about China's rapid development, but the most sustainable leadership is to constantly move forward yourself, rather than block the development of other countries."

Politicians in the United States have accused China of covering up the outbreak of COVID-19 during its early stages, delaying its response and allowing the disease to spread much further and faster.

But Wang said China had done its utmost to combat the virus's spread, "sounding the alarm" for the rest of the world.

"We raced against time, and were the earliest to report the epidemic to the world," he said. "More and more studies show that the epidemic very probably emerged in many places throughout the world."

Joe Biden sets the tone for US-China ties

Earlier this week, to set the tone concerning the relationship between the two nations, President-elect Joe Biden said that Washington needs to build a coalition of like-minded nations to confront Beijing.

"As we compete with China to hold China's government accountable for its trade abuses, technology, human rights and other fronts, our position would be much stronger when we build coalitions of like-minded partners and allies that make common cause with us in defence of our shared interests and our shared values," Biden said following his briefing with national security and foreign policy agency review team members.

Biden said partnering with other democracies on China would "more than double" the US economic leverage over the country.

"We are almost 25 per cent of the global economy on our own, but together with our democratic partners, we more than double our economic leverage," he said.

On any issue that matters to the US-China relationship, Biden said, "We are stronger and more effective when we are flanked by nations that share our vision for the future of our world."





