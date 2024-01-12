 China's scientific research ships threat in Indian Ocean region? What China said on US think tank report | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 12 2024 15:57:32
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.30 0.30%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,612.20 7.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 633.75 2.17%
  1. Tata Consultancy Services share price
  2. 3,881.70 3.89%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 816.25 0.05%
Business News/ News / World/  China's scientific research ships threat in Indian Ocean region? What China said on US think tank report
Back Back

China's scientific research ships threat in Indian Ocean region? What China said on US think tank report

 Reuters

The report by the US think tank on the military uses of Chinese scientific research in the Indian Ocean, gives ammunition to countries trying to create a 'China threat' narrative, said Chinese state media.

The CSIS study traced data over four years of deployments by nominally Chinese civilian oceanographic and energy research ships. (Image for representation: Reuters)Premium
The CSIS study traced data over four years of deployments by nominally Chinese civilian oceanographic and energy research ships. (Image for representation: Reuters)

Chinese state media warned on Friday that a report by a prominent US think tank on the military uses of Chinese scientific research across the Indian Ocean gave "ammunition" to countries bent on concocting threats from China.

The report this week by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) "comes at a time when some countries need to manufacture a 'China threat' narrative in the Indian Ocean region and provides them with ammunition", the state-controlled tabloid Global Times said in an editorial.

"The timing of this report is delicate," given that the Maldives and China are upgrading ties after the election of President Mohamed Muizzu, while Sri Lanka recently suspended foreign research vessels, including from China, from visiting its ports.

The CSIS study traced data over four years of deployments by nominally Chinese civilian oceanographic and energy research ships, concluding that the work would in part serve the Chinese navy's needs to project power into the region.

ALSO READ: Another Chinese spy ship stalks the Indian Ocean

Detailed knowledge of ocean depths, currents and temperature was vital to China's growing submarine operations, the study said.

"While scientific and commercial benefits may accrue from Chinese oceanographic research, these activities may also prove crucial for the (People's Liberation Army) in expanding its operational reach and capabilities in the Indian Ocean," it said. "This expansion poses a significant challenge to key regional players like India, as well as to the United States and its allies."

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China's marine scientific research fully complied with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

"We hope that the relevant parties will take an objective view of China's marine scientific research activities and refrain from speculating through coloured glasses," Mao said.

ALSO READ: India seeks naval edge as China penetrates Indian Ocean

The Chinese defence ministry did not immediately respond to faxed requests for comment.

Reuters last month outlined extensive Chinese military vulnerabilities across the Indian Ocean, where the its navy lacks a hard base network and air cover despite its reliance on oil shipments through the region.

The Global Times defended ongoing research missions, saying China and regional partners were exploring the natural ecology of the region "without any hidden agenda".

“The Indian Ocean is one of the least understood oceans by the scientific community, and a fundamental reason is the lack of sufficient on-site observations."

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 12 Jan 2024, 03:51 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App