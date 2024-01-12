China's scientific research ships threat in Indian Ocean region? What China said on US think tank report
The report by the US think tank on the military uses of Chinese scientific research in the Indian Ocean, gives ammunition to countries trying to create a 'China threat' narrative, said Chinese state media.
Chinese state media warned on Friday that a report by a prominent US think tank on the military uses of Chinese scientific research across the Indian Ocean gave "ammunition" to countries bent on concocting threats from China.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message