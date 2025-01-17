China sees a fresh decline in population, despite a rise in births
Liyan Qi , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 17 Jan 2025, 01:24 PM IST
SummaryThe Year of the Dragon produces a baby rebound, but demographers say it is temporary.
China’s population continued to decline last year—though births edged up for the first time in eight years—falling for a third straight year as deaths outpaced births.
