China sees 'Cold War mentality' in US, UK and Australia new security pact

The US, UK and Australia said they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

China’s Washington embassy reacted to a new security pact announced by the United States, Britain and Australia on Wednesday by saying that countries should "shake off their Cold-War mentality and ideological prejudice."

China’s Washington embassy reacted to a new security pact announced by the United States, Britain and Australia on Wednesday by saying that countries should "shake off their Cold-War mentality and ideological prejudice."

The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}