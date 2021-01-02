China sees ‘new window of hope’ in ties with US in 2021

China sees ‘new window of hope’ in ties with US in 20211 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2021, 09:10 AM IST
- Wang Yi said the US’ 'completely wrong' policies on China were to blame for 'unprecedented difficulties' between the two countries in recent years.
China and the US can open a “new window of hope" in bilateral ties in the new year, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, urging Washington to resolve disputes through dialogue.
“Our U.S. policy will maintain continuity and stability and we are willing to develop China-U.S. relations in a coordinated, cooperative and stable manner with the American side," Wang was cited as saying in the transcript of an interview posted on the ministry’s website.
The foreign minister said the U.S.’s “completely wrong" policies on China were to blame for “unprecedented difficulties" between the two countries in recent years.
Relations between the two countries have deteriorated under U.S. President Donald Trump, with growing differences in issues ranging from trade and technology to Hong Kong and the Covid-19 pandemic.
In a separate statement, Wang urged the European Union to commit to world unity instead of “serving bloc politics," and to look beyond ideological differences.
