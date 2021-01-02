China sees ‘new window of hope’ in ties with US in 2021

China sees ‘new window of hope’ in ties with US in 20211 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2021, 12:07 PM IST
China and the U.S. can open a 'new window of hope' in bilateral ties in the new year, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, urging Washington to resolve disputes through dialogue.
China and the U.S. can open a “new window of hope" in bilateral ties in the new year, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, urging Washington to resolve disputes through dialogue.
“Our U.S. policy will maintain continuity and stability and we are willing to develop China-U.S. relations in a coordinated, cooperative and stable manner with the American side," Wang was cited as saying in the transcript of an interview posted on the ministry’s website.
How Joe Biden should handle White House infighting5 min read . 12:47 PM IST
UK returnees to be tested for Covid between Jan 8 and Jan 302 min read . 12:31 PM IST
OPEC+ emerges from chaos of 2020 to face delicate balancing act4 min read . 12:14 PM IST
Former Home Min Buta Singh dies at 86, Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Raj CM pay tributes1 min read . 11:35 AM IST
The foreign minister said the U.S.’s “completely wrong" policies on China were to blame for “unprecedented difficulties" between the two countries in recent years.
Relations between the two countries have deteriorated under U.S. President Donald Trump, with growing differences in issues ranging from trade and technology to Hong Kong and the Covid-19 pandemic.
In a separate statement, Wang urged the European Union to commit to world unity instead of “serving bloc politics," and to look beyond ideological differences.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.