OPEN APP
Home >News >World >China sees ‘new window of hope’ in ties with US in 2021
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi. (REUTERS)
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi. (REUTERS)

China sees ‘new window of hope’ in ties with US in 2021

1 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2021, 12:07 PM IST Bloomberg

China and the U.S. can open a 'new window of hope' in bilateral ties in the new year, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, urging Washington to resolve disputes through dialogue.

China and the U.S. can open a “new window of hope" in bilateral ties in the new year, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, urging Washington to resolve disputes through dialogue.

“Our U.S. policy will maintain continuity and stability and we are willing to develop China-U.S. relations in a coordinated, cooperative and stable manner with the American side," Wang was cited as saying in the transcript of an interview posted on the ministry’s website.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden

How Joe Biden should handle White House infighting

5 min read . 12:47 PM IST
UK returnees to be tested for Covid between Jan 8 and Jan 30

UK returnees to be tested for Covid between Jan 8 and Jan 30

2 min read . 12:31 PM IST
Whatever they ultimately decide, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners are leaving nothing to chance.

OPEC+ emerges from chaos of 2020 to face delicate balancing act

4 min read . 12:14 PM IST
Former Home Min Buta Singh dies at 86

Former Home Min Buta Singh dies at 86, Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Raj CM pay tributes

1 min read . 11:35 AM IST

The foreign minister said the U.S.’s “completely wrong" policies on China were to blame for “unprecedented difficulties" between the two countries in recent years.

Relations between the two countries have deteriorated under U.S. President Donald Trump, with growing differences in issues ranging from trade and technology to Hong Kong and the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a separate statement, Wang urged the European Union to commit to world unity instead of “serving bloc politics," and to look beyond ideological differences.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout