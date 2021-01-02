Subscribe
Home >News >World >China sees ‘new window of hope’ in ties with US in 2021
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, American flags are displayed together with Chinese flags on top of a trishaw in Beijing. China on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 accused critics in the U.S. government of "an escalation of political suppression" against Beijing following a report of new visa restrictions on members of China’s ruling Communist Party and their immediate family members. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

China sees ‘new window of hope’ in ties with US in 2021

1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Bloomberg

  • Wang Yi said the US’ 'completely wrong' policies on China were to blame for 'unprecedented difficulties' between the two countries in recent years.

China and the US can open a “new window of hope" in bilateral ties in the new year, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, urging Washington to resolve disputes through dialogue.

“Our U.S. policy will maintain continuity and stability and we are willing to develop China-U.S. relations in a coordinated, cooperative and stable manner with the American side," Wang was cited as saying in the transcript of an interview posted on the ministry’s website.

The foreign minister said the U.S.’s “completely wrong" policies on China were to blame for “unprecedented difficulties" between the two countries in recent years.

Relations between the two countries have deteriorated under U.S. President Donald Trump, with growing differences in issues ranging from trade and technology to Hong Kong and the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a separate statement, Wang urged the European Union to commit to world unity instead of “serving bloc politics," and to look beyond ideological differences.

