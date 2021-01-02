This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >News >World >China sees ‘new window of hope’ in ties with US in 2021
China sees ‘new window of hope’ in ties with US in 2021
1 min read.12:07 PM IST
Bloomberg
China and the U.S. can open a 'new window of hope' in bilateral ties in the new year, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, urging Washington to resolve disputes through dialogue.
China and the U.S. can open a “new window of hope" in bilateral ties in the new year, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, urging Washington to resolve disputes through dialogue.
China and the U.S. can open a “new window of hope" in bilateral ties in the new year, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, urging Washington to resolve disputes through dialogue.
“Our U.S. policy will maintain continuity and stability and we are willing to develop China-U.S. relations in a coordinated, cooperative and stable manner with the American side," Wang was cited as saying in the transcript of an interview posted on the ministry’s website.
“Our U.S. policy will maintain continuity and stability and we are willing to develop China-U.S. relations in a coordinated, cooperative and stable manner with the American side," Wang was cited as saying in the transcript of an interview posted on the ministry’s website.