China sees ‘new window of hope’ in ties with US in 2021

China and the U.S. can open a 'new window of hope' in bilateral ties in the new year, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, urging Washington to resolve disputes through dialogue.

China and the U.S. can open a “new window of hope" in bilateral ties in the new year, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, urging Washington to resolve disputes through dialogue.

China and the U.S. can open a “new window of hope" in bilateral ties in the new year, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, urging Washington to resolve disputes through dialogue.

The foreign minister said the U.S.’s “completely wrong" policies on China were to blame for “unprecedented difficulties" between the two countries in recent years.

Relations between the two countries have deteriorated under U.S. President Donald Trump, with growing differences in issues ranging from trade and technology to Hong Kong and the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a separate statement, Wang urged the European Union to commit to world unity instead of “serving bloc politics," and to look beyond ideological differences.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.