Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >China sees ‘new window of hope’ in ties with US in 2021
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China sees ‘new window of hope’ in ties with US in 2021

1 min read . 12:07 PM IST Bloomberg

China and the U.S. can open a 'new window of hope' in bilateral ties in the new year, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, urging Washington to resolve disputes through dialogue.

China and the U.S. can open a “new window of hope" in bilateral ties in the new year, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, urging Washington to resolve disputes through dialogue.

China and the U.S. can open a “new window of hope" in bilateral ties in the new year, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, urging Washington to resolve disputes through dialogue.

“Our U.S. policy will maintain continuity and stability and we are willing to develop China-U.S. relations in a coordinated, cooperative and stable manner with the American side," Wang was cited as saying in the transcript of an interview posted on the ministry’s website.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid vaccine will be free across India, says Harsh Vardhan

1 min read . 01:02 PM IST

How Joe Biden should handle White House infighting

5 min read . 12:47 PM IST

UK returnees to be tested for Covid between Jan 8 and Jan 30

2 min read . 12:31 PM IST

OPEC+ emerges from chaos of 2020 to face delicate balancing act

4 min read . 12:14 PM IST

“Our U.S. policy will maintain continuity and stability and we are willing to develop China-U.S. relations in a coordinated, cooperative and stable manner with the American side," Wang was cited as saying in the transcript of an interview posted on the ministry’s website.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid vaccine will be free across India, says Harsh Vardhan

1 min read . 01:02 PM IST

How Joe Biden should handle White House infighting

5 min read . 12:47 PM IST

UK returnees to be tested for Covid between Jan 8 and Jan 30

2 min read . 12:31 PM IST

OPEC+ emerges from chaos of 2020 to face delicate balancing act

4 min read . 12:14 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The foreign minister said the U.S.’s “completely wrong" policies on China were to blame for “unprecedented difficulties" between the two countries in recent years.

Relations between the two countries have deteriorated under U.S. President Donald Trump, with growing differences in issues ranging from trade and technology to Hong Kong and the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a separate statement, Wang urged the European Union to commit to world unity instead of “serving bloc politics," and to look beyond ideological differences.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.