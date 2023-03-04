China sending lethal aid to Russia, likely shift Ukraine war dynamics in Putin's favour2 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 01:14 PM IST
'A Russian military that's fueled by or aided by a Chinese infusion of weapons and platforms is more lethal militarily and more capable,' said a senior US official.
Initial US intelligence indicates that China is contemplating providing lethal aid to Russia for the war in Ukraine, according to an anonymous current and former US official with knowledge of the intelligence. US officials corroborated this information for weeks from various sources of intelligence, as well as with allies who provided additional streams of information. These officials spoke anonymously to NBC News to discuss classified intelligence matters.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×