China sends 28 fighter jets near Taiwan in year’s largest exercise

“This big mission is a reminder that China has not renounced the use of force against Taiwan, and its size and composition broadcasts Beijing’s willingness to actively confront, with military might if necessary, anyone who opposes it," said Drew Thompson, a former official overseeing military-to-military relations for the U.S. defense secretary, who is now a visiting senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.