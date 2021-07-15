China sends 50,000 doses of Sinopharm covid vaccines to Bhutan

China despatching vaccines to woo Bhutan comes at a time when Beijing has managed to get the support of many South Asian nations for its China-South Asian Countries Poverty Alleviation and Cooperative Development Center. It was inaugurated on 8 July in Chongqing with China’s assistant foreign minister Wu Jianghao and the ambassadors of Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in attendance. India, Maldives and Bhutan did not participate in the ceremonies. “The Centre aims to pool strength, integrate resources, and exchange wisdom to support and help the South Asian countries' economic development and livelihood improvement, jointly promoting the cause of poverty reduction," a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry said last week.

