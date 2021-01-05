China sentences former Huarong chief Lai Xiaomin to death over bribery

China sentences former Huarong chief Lai Xiaomin to death over bribery1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2021, 03:47 PM IST
Huarong former chairman Lai Xiaomin was found guilty of receiving a total of $277 million in bribes between 2008 and 2018. All his personal assets will be confiscated, the rulings said
Lai Xiaomin, former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management Co., was sentenced to death for taking bribes, corruption and bigamy, in one of the nation’s biggest financial crime cases.
Lai was found guilty of receiving a total of 1.79 billion yuan ($277 million) in bribes between 2008 and 2018, according to the local court of Tianjin City. All his personal assets will be confiscated, the rulings said.
FASTag toll collection rises by ₹201 crore in December to reach ₹2,304 crore1 min read . 04:51 PM IST
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine within 10 days of emergency use approval: Health Ministry2 min read . 04:40 PM IST
India bird flu outbreak: Thousands of poultry to be culled over avian influenza1 min read . 04:26 PM IST
Tomar-led committee to discuss Atma Nirbhar Bharat reforms amid farmers' protest1 min read . 04:14 PM IST
Also Read | India’s hunt for the new Vision 2020
In early 2020, Lai confessed in state TV documentary that he preferred cash payments and said he would drive trunk loads of bills to a Beijing apartment, where more than 200 million yuan was uncovered by police later. Detained in 2018, he was found to own a large number of properties, luxury watches, cars, gold and art collections.
Chinese authorities are taking an increasingly tough stance on corporate malfeasance, broadening President Xi Jinping’s eight-year corruption crackdown into the nation’s boardrooms. More than 1 million government officials have been punished in Xi’s anti-corruption campaign, the People’s Daily had reported earlier.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.