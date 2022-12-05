China set to announce 10 new Covid measures on Wednesday: Report1 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 02:34 PM IST
- The measures will supplement the 20 measures unveiled in November that triggered massive protests across the country
The Xi Jinping-led Chinese government is set to introduce at least ten new rules in the country to combat the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus, according to a report by Reuters. The move if conducted, will follow the easing of the Covid curbs under the stringent ‘Zero Covid policy’.