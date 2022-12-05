The Xi Jinping-led Chinese government is set to introduce at least ten new rules in the country to combat the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus, according to a report by Reuters . The move if conducted, will follow the easing of the Covid curbs under the stringent ‘Zero Covid policy’.

In a rare occurrence, several residents of China took to demonstrations against the Chinese government's Zero Covid Policy in masses

This 10 measures that will be announced by Chinese authorities on 7 December will supplement the 20 measures unveiled in November that triggered massive protests across the country, Reuters quoted people familiar with the matter.

China may eventually downgrade its management of COVID-19 as a top-level Category A infectious disease to a less strict Category B disease as early as January, the sources said on Monday.

Protests against Covid restrictions erupted across many cities and regions in China over the weekend following a deadly fire in Xinjiang, in which virus controls were blamed for hampering rescue efforts. In Shanghai, crowds gathered on both Saturday and Sunday to mourn the dead and call for an easing of restrictions.

Hundreds of demonstrators and police clashed in Shanghai as protests over China's stringent Covid restrictions flared and spread to several cities in the wake of a deadly fire in the country's far west.

The wave of civil disobedience had been an unprecedented event in mainland China since President Xi Jinping assumed power a decade ago, as frustration mounts over his signature zero-Covid policy nearly three years into the pandemic. The Covid measures are also exacting a heavy toll on the world's second-largest economy.

A fire at a residential high-rise building in the city of Urumqi, capital of the Xinjiang region, had also triggered protests after videos of the incident posted on social media led to accusations that lockdowns were a factor in the blaze that killed 10 people.

(With agency input)