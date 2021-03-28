OPEN APP
Home >News >World >China sets duties on Australian wine for five years as ties sour

China will impose tariffs of more than 200% on Australian wine for five years, formalizing curbs that have been in place for months amid an increasingly fraught relationship with Canberra.

Imports of Australian wine products will incur anti-dumping levies of between 116.2% and 218.4% with effect from March 28, the Chinese commerce ministry said in a final ruling Friday. Duties on Treasury Wine Estates, Australia’s largest listed winemaker best known for its Penfolds brand, are set at 175.6%.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The top commodities buyer introduced the interim tariffs in November after it launched investigations into Australian wine, claiming that the product had been subsidized and sold under market value. That’s been rejected by the industry body and the Australian government, who said it could challenge Beijing at the World Trade Organization similar to the action taken on barley.

“I believe we will recommend that we go to the WTO," Australian Grape & Wine Inc. Chief Executive Tony Battaglene said Friday before the release of the final tariff announcement. “Quite clearly, barley’s gone, and we don’t believe we have a case to answer, so it’s logical for us to go down that route."

The latest move comes after almost a full year of one-sided trade reprisals volleyed by China at Australia that has hit a range of commodities from coal to beef and lobster. Ties have frayed since 2018, when Canberra barred Huawei Technologies Co. from building its 5G network, and went into freefall last year as leaders called for an independent probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic that first emerged in Wuhan city.

Dan Tehan, the Australian minister for trade, tourism and investment, described the tariffs as “extremely disappointing and completely unjustifiable." He told reporters Saturday that the decision makes it “hard for us to continue to work with the Chinese Government to ensure the complementarity between our two economies."

While the final ruling from China also featured an anti-subsidy tariff of 6.3% to 6.4%, the ministry decided not to impose it in addition to the anti-dumping duties to avoid double taxation.

China was the top buyer of Australian wine before the tariffs, spending close to $1 billion in 2019 and accounting for 40% of winemakers’ shipments from Down Under. The duties imposed in November effectively shut access to its most prized market, though strong European sales countered the slump to China.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Biriyani

Tamil Nadu polls: Biryani shop owners in Madurai disappointed by lack of orders this election season

1 min read . 06:48 AM IST
Stranded container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, after it ran aground, March 26.

Ever Given moved slightly, more vessels diverted

6 min read . 06:48 AM IST
A view of empty roads after a week-long lockdown imposed in Amravati Municipal Corporation & Achalpur Municipal Council amid a surge in COVID cases, in Amravati on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Maharashtra: Traders oppose lockdowns, curfews imposed to curb spread of coronavirus

3 min read . 06:29 AM IST
Tugboats by the Panama-flagged MV 'Ever Given'

No timeline given for extracting wedged ship from Suez Canal

1 min read . 06:09 AM IST


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout