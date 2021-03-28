China sets duties on Australian wine for five years as ties sour

The latest move comes after almost a full year of one-sided trade reprisals volleyed by China at Australia that has hit a range of commodities from coal to beef and lobster. Ties have frayed since 2018, when Canberra barred Huawei Technologies Co. from building its 5G network, and went into freefall last year as leaders called for an independent probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic that first emerged in Wuhan city.