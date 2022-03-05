China sets lowest growth target in more than three decades

A total of 3.65 trillion yuan ($578 billion) in new special local government bonds will be sold this year, the same as last year

Government reiterates it will keep the macro leverage ratio stable

Vows to “step up implementation of the prudent monetary policy"

Pledges to stabilize land, home prices

Reiterates to keep yuan stable

Government to set up a fund to ensure financial stability

Shoring up growth is of political significance to the Communist Party and President Xi Jinping, who is expected to make an unprecedented bid to stay on as leader for a third term at a key party meeting later this year. Officials have highlighted economic stability as a top priority this year and urged faster spending from local governments to bolster the economy.