China: Shanghai's 25 mn residents on edge, as venues shutdown owing to Covid-192 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 03:06 PM IST
- The tightening comes as Shanghai reported 38 new infections, all of which were found in its quarantine system.
China's business capital Shanghai has spiraled back into the clasps of Covid-19 just ahead of the their most important political event. China's most important political event of 2022, and indeed of the coming five years, will kick off on October 16 when the 20th National Congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its 90 million members convenes.