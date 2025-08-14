China shares BIG update on direct flights resumption with India, says ‘For some time…’

China on Thursday confirmed that it has been in “close communication” with India to resume direct flights between the two countries, signalling a possible end to a five-year suspension of air connectivity.

China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, responding to questions about recent media reports, said both sides have been working “for some time” to facilitate the “early resumption” of flights. The announcement comes amid speculation that an official confirmation could coincide with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin from 31 August to 1 September.

Why were India–China flights suspended? Until early 2020, state-owned carriers such as China Eastern Airlines and Air China operated daily routes to several Indian cities, including New Delhi. Services were halted following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and have remained suspended amid deteriorating bilateral relations after the military standoff in Eastern Ladakh later that year.

Is a restart of India-China direct flights on the horizon? Hopes of a breakthrough grew after Indian Consul General in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, met with senior executives of China Eastern Airlines on Thursday. A post by the Indian Consulate on X said the meeting discussed “growth opportunities” in civil aviation and hospitality. Travel industry stakeholders in Shanghai have reportedly expressed strong interest in restoring air links.

Lin said the resumption of flights would “facilitate cross-border travel, exchanges and cooperation” between the two nations, whose combined population exceeds 2.8 billion.

Will this coincide with high-level diplomatic talks? There is also speculation that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi could visit India on 18 August for Special Representatives-level talks on the boundary dispute with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Lin declined to confirm the visit, saying details would be released “in due course.”

The two officials last met in December 2024 in China, shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping agreed in Kazan to revive suspended dialogue mechanisms.

How does Beijing view ties with New Delhi? Lin described both countries as “major developing nations and important members of the Global South,” adding that “a cooperative pas de deux of the dragon and the elephant as partners helping each other succeed is the right choice for both sides.” He stressed the importance of increasing political trust, expanding cooperation, and working together at multilateral forums such as the SCO.