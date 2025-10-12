China slams US over 100% additional tariffs, calls move ‘classic case of double standards’

China has accused the United States of “double standards” after US President Donald Trump imposed a 100 per cent additional tariff on all exports from Beijing.

“The relevant US statement is a typical example of ‘double standards’,” a commerce ministry statement from an unknown spokesperson read on Sunday.

Donald Trump on Friday said he is imposing additional tariffs on Chinese exports, taking the effective US tariff on China to 130 per cent. The new Trump tariffs on China will kick in from November 1, as a result of what the President said was an “extraordinarily aggressive” new Chinese export curbs on rare-earth minerals.

He also threatened to cancel a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping scheduled for later this month.

China warns US The commerce ministry statement had a warning for the US, saying that Trump's actions have “severely harmed” Beijing's interests.

“These actions... have severely harmed China's interests and seriously undermined the atmosphere of the economic and trade talks between the two sides,” the statement said.

It said that tariff threats were not the right way to go with China.

“Threatening high tariffs at every turn is not the right approach to engaging with China.”

Beijing will take corresponding measures to safeguard its legitimate rights if the US persists in its actions, and the export curbs have been imposed with “prudence and moderation”, the commerce ministry spokesperson said.

China is willing to strengthen dialogue and exchanges on export controls with all countries to better safeguard the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains, the spokesperson added.

The statement further urged the US to “promptly correct its erroneous practices.”

“We must properly manage difference and uphold the stable, healthy, and sustainable development of China-US economic and trade relations.”

Beijing further accused US of imposing a “series of restrictions” on the country even after its Madrid talks on easing trade relations.

What did China say about its rare earth export curbs? Defending its rare earth export control measures, China said that they were designed to better safeguard world peace and regional stability, and better fulfill international obligations such as non-proliferation.

It said that the measures were necessary given the military applications of medium and heavy rare earth metals and the current turbulent global situation and frequent military conflicts.