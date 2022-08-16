China smartphone market in deep trouble, records sharp decline in demand3 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 01:37 PM IST
China's smartphone market boom comes to an end as it registers a sharp decline in demand within the mainland and outside.
The rapid fall in demand both domestically and internationally signals the end of China's smartphone market bubble. According to the most recent data, China's smartphone shipments in the second quarter decreased by 14.7%, marking the fifth consecutive quarterly loss, according to Financial Post, an American website.