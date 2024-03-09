Passenger's ‘good luck’ coin toss into engine delays China flight by four hours

A flight in China faced over four hours delay as a passenger threw coins into the engine, prompting an investigation and removal of the individual involved.

A flight in China experienced a delay of over four hours on Wednesday due to a passenger throwing coins into the engine, as reported by Chinese state media.

As reported by CNN, the China Southern Airlines flight CZ8805, set to depart from Sanya to Beijing at 10 a.m. local time on March 6, was eventually able to take off around 2:16 p.m. local time, according to flight-tracking websites Flightradar24 and Flight Aware.

A video circulated by various state media channels depicts a flight attendant interrogating a passenger suspected of tossing coins, inquiring about the number thrown into the engine.

The individual, unidentified in the footage or by state media, responds, stating "three to five" coins. Subsequently, airport police reportedly removed the passenger involved, as per Chinese Southern Airlines cited by state media.

"The aircraft maintenance staff conducted a comprehensive safety inspection and determined that there were no safety issues before takeoff," the airline's customer service told state media.

China Southern Airlines issued a warning against "uncivilized behaviours" on their official Chinese social media Weibo account. It read, "Throwing coins at the plane poses a threat to aviation safety and will result in different levels of punishment."

In recent years, there have been several similar incidents in China where individuals have thrown coins at planes, presumably in hopes of bringing "good luck."

In October of last year, a flight operated by China Southern Airlines experienced a delay in Guangzhou due to a passenger reportedly tossing coins toward the aircraft. Similarly, in 2021, a GX Airlines flight travelling from Weifang to Haikou was cancelled after multiple coins wrapped in red paper were found on the ground, CNN reported.

Additionally, in 2017, an elderly passenger threw coins at a China Southern Airlines plane during boarding at Shanghai's Pudong International Airport, stating it was done as a "prayer for a safe flight."

