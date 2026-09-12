China Southern announces India flight resumption after six-year hiatus ahead of Xi Jinping's BRICS visit

After a six-year suspension, China Southern Airlines has announced that it would resume regular passenger services on the Guangzhou-New Delhi route from September 21, Global Times reported.

The airline will operate more than 100 weekly flights across its eight round-trip routes in South Asia, the carrier said.

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The announcement came ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India for the BRICS summit.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 When will China Southern Airlines resume flights to India? ⌵ China Southern Airlines will resume regular passenger services on the Guangzhou-New Delhi route starting September 21. 2 What led to the resumption of flights between China and India? ⌵ The resumption of flights follows a renewed effort to enhance air connectivity between India and China after previous suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions. 3 How many flights will China Southern operate weekly to India? ⌵ China Southern Airlines plans to operate over 100 weekly flights across eight round-trip routes in South Asia. 4 Why is Xi Jinping's visit to India significant for air travel between the two countries? ⌵ Xi Jinping's visit is significant as it underscores the efforts to normalize India-China relations, which could enhance diplomatic ties and promote further air connectivity. 5 What other airlines have resumed flights between India and China recently? ⌵ Air China resumed its Beijing-Delhi service, and China Eastern Airlines restarted its direct service between Kunming and Kolkata earlier this year.

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Air connectivity between India-China The development came amid a renewed effort for a direct air connectivity between India and China. In April, Air China resumed its Beijing-Delhi service, marking the second route to India to be restarted by Chinese carriers.

China Eastern Airlines had earlier resumed its direct service between Kunming and Kolkata on April 18.

Meanwhile, IndiGo on March 30 started a nonstop service between Kolkata and Shanghai. It later started another service from Delhi.

The developments came after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the resumption of direct flights between India and China. Direct air services between the two countries had been suspended following the COVID-19 pandemic and tensions after the Doklam and Galwan standoffs.

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President Xi on route to Delhi Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping left Beijing on Saturday for the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Xinhua reported. Xi is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with PM Modi later today.

Xi's entourage includes Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, Chinese foreign minister and a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

Xinhua further reported that the Chinese president is expected to advance proposals on Global South cooperation at the BRICS summit, much as he did during the SCO Summit in Bishkek.

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