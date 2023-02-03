China ‘spy’ balloon: Canada summons Chinese ambassador
We will continue to vigorously express our position to Chinese officials through multiple channels, Canadian foreign ministry said
Canada summoned China's ambassador on Thursday after what Ottawa described as a high-altitude surveillance balloon was detected over North American airspace, a spokesperson for the Canadian foreign ministry said on Friday.
