Canada summoned China's ambassador on Thursday after what Ottawa described as a high-altitude surveillance balloon was detected over North American airspace, a spokesperson for the Canadian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"We will continue to vigorously express our position to Chinese officials through multiple channels," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The Pentagon said Thursday it was tracking a Chinese spy balloon flying high over the United States, with a senior defence official telling reporters that "the intent of this balloon is for surveillance".

At President Joe Biden's request, US officials considered shooting the balloon down but concluded doing so would endanger too many people on the ground, the official said on condition of anonymity.

The incident came just days before a scheduled visit to China by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken aimed at managing heightened tensions between the two powers.

The visit will mark the first trip to the Asian country by the United States' top diplomat since 2018.

Beijing did not immediately identify the balloon's Chinese origins at a foreign ministry news briefing on Friday.

It made the admission later, saying the civilian craft was blown off course.

"Affected by the Westerlies and with limited self-steering capability, the airship deviated far from its planned course," the statement said.

"The Chinese side will continue communicating with the US side and properly handle this unexpected situation caused by force majeure," it said.

(With inputs from agencies)