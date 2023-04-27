China Spy Law Adds to Chilling Effect of Detentions; Bain Staff in Shanghai Questioned
- Foreign executives say new espionage definition may make crimes out of everyday activities amid spreading climate of suspicion
China rewrote its law against espionage to tighten state control over a wider swath of data and digital activities, an expansion of its power to neutralize perceived foreign threats that raises the risks for businesses operating in the world’s second-largest economy.
Foreign executives say the expanded scope and powers of the legislation threaten to turn everyday interactions into national-security offenses and underscore the increasingly hostile environment that many foreign businesses believe they face in the country.
The updated law broadens China’s already expansive definition of national security and gives Chinese leader Xi Jinping a bevy of new tools in his ongoing project to harden the country for a potential confrontation with the U.S. and its allies. At the same time, it threatens to undermine efforts by Communist Party leaders to court foreign capital in a bid to revive economic growth.
One concern for foreign executives is that the revised law allows authorities to inspect the facilities and electronic equipment of organizations as well as digital devices such as smartphones and laptops belonging to individuals suspected of spying.
The amended law also raises concerns that normal business activities, such as gathering intelligence on local markets, rivals and business partners, could be swept up in the broadened definition of espionage.
“The business community necessarily needs information," said Lester Ross, a Beijing-based lawyer and chair of the policy committee at the American Chamber of Commerce in China. “There is therefore a risk that people will be unable on behalf of their companies to gather sufficient information for fear of being branded an espionage agent."
The legislative amendments followed detentions of employees at foreign companies in China, including a Japanese drugmaker and an American due-diligence firm, as well as revelations that Chinese authorities are holding a Taiwanese publisher of books critical of the Communist Party and a party-newspaper columnist for alleged national-security offenses.
“The party remains wary, if not outright suspicious, of foreign actors, and has—at times at least—tended to see contacts by Chinese nationals with their counterparts in business, law, academia, journalism and other fields as inherently suspect," said Thomas Kellogg, the executive director of the Georgetown Center for Asian Law.
“The revisions to the counterespionage law will further enhance the party’s authority to crack down on those foreign contacts, and also pose real risks to foreigners themselves who are living and working in China," he said.
Senior Chinese officials have been aggressive in recent months in trying to persuade foreign companies that the country is open for business after nearly three years of Covid-19 isolation. Over the past two months, China’s minister for commerce has met with a parade of executives from Airbus SE, Intel Corp., Eli Lilly & Co. and other multinationals.
Addressing Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook and other foreign businesspeople at a forum in Beijing in March, China’s new premier, Li Qiang, promised “broad space for foreign companies to develop in China."
But the drive to open up and court foreign business conflicts with Mr. Xi’s efforts to combat what Chinese state media describe as an assortment of external threats.
During the past decade, the Chinese leader has made national security an all-encompassing rubric for governing China, driving officials to grow more secretive and to cut off access to data that businesses and analysts had been mining for insights into policy-making and the economy. The revised law, approved by senior Chinese lawmakers on Wednesday, bolsters an effort by the Chinese leader to shield a more expansive collection of national interests from foreign scrutiny.
The latest amendments “reflect an atmosphere of increased suspicion, and added pressure will likely be felt by many in China," said Jeremy Daum, a senior fellow at the Yale Law School’s Paul Tsai China Center. “Amorphous ‘national security’ concerns have long had foreign and Chinese entities in fear of crossing a line unknowingly."
Bain & Co. on Wednesday said Chinese authorities had questioned its staff in the company’s Shanghai office, after the Financial Times reported police visited the site two weeks ago. The U.S. consulting firm didn’t say what the visit was about. “We are cooperating as appropriate with the Chinese authorities," it said. “At this time, we have no further comment."
In March, authorities detained an employee of Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma Inc., citing suspicions that the man, a Japanese national, had engaged in espionage. The same month, authorities in Beijing raided the local offices of New York-based due diligence firm Mintz Group, detaining all five of the company’s staff members in mainland China on suspicion of engaging in unlawful business operations.
Changes to the espionage law vest authorities with greater enforcement powers, seek to counter growing cyber threats and effectively make any data or documents subject to examination for potential risks to national security. Among the changes, the law now classifies as a spy anyone who carries out cyberattacks against Chinese state organs.
The counterespionage law and related national security legislation have prompted concerns in the U.S. and other Western countries that companies could be required to provide information to Chinese security officials. Such powers have underscored calls in Congress to ban TikTok, or to force its Chinese owners to sell the popular short-video app.
On Wednesday, Rep. Mike Gallagher (R., Wis.) introduced a bill to ban drones made by China’s SZ DJI Technology Co. from U.S. telecommunications networks. In proposing it, Mr. Gallagher cited FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr warning that DJI posed a threat to U.S. national security because of the potential for Beijing to access sensitive data collected by its drones. DJI didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
The counterespionage law was first passed in 2014 to replace existing security legislation, paving the way for a more sweeping national-security law the following year. Authorities later issued detailed rules on how to implement the counterespionage law, before starting the formal amendment process last year. Other laws and regulations enacted in recent years have covered cyber and data security, operations of foreign nonprofits in China, as well as cross-border transfers of information.
The revised legislation expands protected information to include all “documents, data, materials or items related to national security" from simply “state secrets and intelligence" beforehand. It didn’t elaborate on what sort of materials would fall within the scope of these revised provisions.
“The key terms are not defined and are so vague," said Dan Harris, partner at Harris Bricken, a law firm that advises on investments in China. “The old law basically covered state secrets and now it covers national interests."
The revisions also expand the types of activities targeted under the law to include providing information on security vulnerabilities in communications infrastructure. Postal and courier services, telecommunications operators and internet service providers would be required to provide technical assistance to state-security agencies for combating espionage.
The law, which takes effect July 1, will also mandate Chinese government agencies and media outlets at all levels to conduct publicity campaigns to promote awareness of espionage and ways of countering such activities.