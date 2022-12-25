China stages military drill around Taiwan, citing US ‘collusion’1 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2022, 09:40 PM IST
The People’s Liberation Army staged combat readiness patrols and drills around Taiwan on Sunday
China’s military said it conducted exercises around Taiwan in response to escalating “collusion and provocations" from Taiwan and the US, after the latter authorized increased military assistance to the island.