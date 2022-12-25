China’s military said it conducted exercises around Taiwan in response to escalating “collusion and provocations" from Taiwan and the US, after the latter authorized increased military assistance to the island.

The People’s Liberation Army staged combat readiness patrols and drills around Taiwan on Sunday, according to a statement from the Eastern Theater Command. The military will take “all necessary measures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," it said.

China’s defense ministry has blasted the US National Defense Authorization Act, which authorizes up to $10 billion in weapons sales to Taiwan, for playing up the China threat and interfering in its internal affairs.

Chinese military officials urged the US to abandon a zero-sum mindset and respect China’s core interests and major concerns.

