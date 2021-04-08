Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >China starts construction of its fifth rocket launch site

China starts construction of its fifth rocket launch site

Premium
China currently has four launch sites - three inland and one on the southern island of Hainan.
2 min read . 10:21 AM IST Reuters

As part of the Zhejiang government's infrastructure plans for 2021-2025, Ningbo will invest 20 billion yuan ($3 billion) in a rocket launch centre in Xiangshan, or ‘Elephant Hill’

BEIJING : A port city in eastern China has launched an ambitious plan to build the country's fifth rocket launch site, under a longer-term goal to ramp up space infrastructure to meet the demands of an expected boom in commercial missions.

A port city in eastern China has launched an ambitious plan to build the country's fifth rocket launch site, under a longer-term goal to ramp up space infrastructure to meet the demands of an expected boom in commercial missions.

An engineering company in eastern Zhejiang province won a tender on April 1 to construct the launch pad in Ningbo city, as well as a section of the command centre and an assembly and testing facility, according to a document posted on the website of the Ningbo Free Trade Zone.

TRENDING STORIES See All

An engineering company in eastern Zhejiang province won a tender on April 1 to construct the launch pad in Ningbo city, as well as a section of the command centre and an assembly and testing facility, according to a document posted on the website of the Ningbo Free Trade Zone.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

As part of the Zhejiang government's infrastructure plans for 2021-2025, Ningbo will invest 20 billion yuan ($3 billion) in a rocket launch centre in the county of Xiangshan, or "Elephant Hill".

The centre will be capable of launching 100 missions a year.

According to media, Xiangshan has a favourable latitude for rocket launches, comparable to Cape Canaveral, home of the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

In the next five to 10 years, China envisions massive constellations of commercial satellites that can offer services ranging from high-speed internet for aircraft to tracking coal shipments.

To meet the demand for launches, China will have to build bigger rockets that can carry more satellites or build more launch sites, or both. China currently has four launch sites - three inland and one on the southern island of Hainan.

China launched 39 missions in 2020, including an unmanned probe to Mars, and is expected to see more than 40 launches this year, according to state media.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Karnataka bus strike update: Railways to run more trains to clear the rush. Key developments

2 min read . 10:07 AM IST
Premium

RBI amends inflation-forecasting model

1 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Premium

Coronavirus update: India sees record 1.26 lakh new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

1 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Premium

Vaccine passports a shot in the arm for tourism sector

3 min read . 09:44 AM IST

China may launch more than 1,000 low-Earth orbit satellites in coming years, the state-run Global Times reported on Wednesday, citing a space industry expert.

The Long March-5, China's largest rocket, is capable of transporting 60 satellites at a time, the expert said.

The comparatively low threshold for building spacecraft launch sites will lure more provinces to plan similar projects, the Global Times added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.