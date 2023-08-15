China has decided to suspend the publication of its youth unemployment data, citing the need to review the methodology behind this significant economic indicator . This move comes in the wake of growing concerns about the state of the world's second-largest economy, which has been facing a series of warning signs.

The decision to halt the release of youth jobless figures came shortly after the announcement of factory and retail sales data that fell short of expectations. This decision has triggered an uncommon backlash on social media, reflecting the rising frustration among the public regarding employment prospects in the country.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) spokesperson, Fu Linghui, explained that the data release would be put on hold as authorities seek to enhance the collection methods. There is ongoing debate about whether students seeking employment before graduation should be included in labour force surveys and statistics, given the expanding number of university students.

The age range for defining youth unemployment, currently set at 16-24, is also under scrutiny and is deemed to require further investigation. These considerations highlight China's commitment to refining its data collection processes.

This move follows a pattern of Chinese authorities restricting access to crucial information, which has raised concerns among overseas investors. Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura, has noted that this declining data availability might weaken investor confidence, particularly since youth unemployment is anticipated to have risen in July, Reuters reported.

While this decision aims to refine data collection methods, it has sparked scepticism among the public. Many young Chinese individuals are currently navigating a challenging job market, and the recent data release suspension has added to the uncertainty they face.

The latest data from the NBS indicated a record high youth unemployment rate of 21.3% in June, stressing on the urgency of addressing this issue. A private-sector survey reported that a significant proportion of graduates returned home within six months of completing their studies, underscoring the impact of these trends on young people's lives.

(With Reuters inputs)

