China stops releasing youth unemployment data after record-high numbers; here's why
China has decided to suspend the publication of its youth unemployment data, citing the need to review the methodology behind this significant economic indicator. This move comes in the wake of growing concerns about the state of the world's second-largest economy, which has been facing a series of warning signs.