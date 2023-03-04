'China strongest enemy ever faced by US': Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley asserted this week that Communist China was the ‘strongest and most disciplined enemy’ ever faced by the United States. Addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference, the presidential hopeful also cited the recent spy balloon incident, dubbing it an unthinkable ‘national embarrassment’.

"Communist China is the strongest and most disciplined enemy we have ever faced. We need to hold China accountable. Let us start with COVID-19. And before we even talk about the cartels, we need to confront the fact that China is the one sending the fentanyl across our border," Haley said.

Dubbing the Joe Biden-led Democrats a ‘socialist’ party, Haley also lashed out at the President for ‘letting China get away with’ a wide variety of transgressions. The former Ambassador called for the Asian nation to be held ‘accountable’ for COVID-19 and more.

“Chinese companies now own more than 380,000 acres of American soil, some of it right next to our military bases. What are we doing? We should never let an enemy buy land in our country," she added.

The 51-year-old had announced her presidential run on February 14.

While the US presidential elections remain over a year away, several Republican leaders are gearing up for a potentially nasty and crowded primary contest. Haley - the only women in the presidential race so far - will be fighting against former boss and president Donald Trump and ex-colleagues such as Mike Pompeo.

But the challengers remain keenly aware of the risks associated with alienating Trump’s loyal base. During Friday's event leading Republicans took veiled jabs at the former President while determinedly avoiding his name.

(With inputs from agencies)