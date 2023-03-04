'China strongest enemy ever faced by US': Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley

'China strongest enemy ever faced by US': Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 05:42 PM IST
Dubbing the Joe Biden-led Democrats a ‘socialist’ party, Haley also lashed out at the President for ‘letting China get away with’ a wide variety of transgressions. The former Ambassador called for the Asian nation to be held ‘accountable’ for COVID-19 and more.
Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley asserted this week that Communist China was the ‘strongest and most disciplined enemy’ ever faced by the United States. Addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference, the presidential hopeful also cited the recent spy balloon incident, dubbing it an unthinkable ‘national embarrassment’.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×