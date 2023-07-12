China strongly opposes NATO's expansion into Asia-Pacific region; Warns of 'resolute response'1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 07:24 AM IST
China's mission to the European Union strongly opposes NATO's ‘eastward movement into the Asia-Pacific region’ and warns of resolute counteraction to any perceived threats to Beijing's rights. China rejects NATO's references to China in its joint communique.
China's mission to the European Union issued a statement expressing strong opposition to NATO's "eastward movement into the Asia-Pacific region" and cautioning that any actions perceived as a threat to Beijing's rights would be met with a resolute counteraction, Reuters reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×