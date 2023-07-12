China's mission to the European Union issued a statement expressing strong opposition to NATO's "eastward movement into the Asia-Pacific region" and cautioning that any actions perceived as a threat to Beijing's rights would be met with a resolute counteraction, Reuters reported.

The statement, released on Tuesday, stated that China rejects the references to China in NATO's joint communique from the summit held in Vilnius, Lithuania. It further emphasized China's commitment to firmly protect its sovereignty, security, and development interests.

"Any act that jeopardises China's legitimate rights and interests will be met with a resolute response," it said.

Reuters noted that during the summit, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addressed reporters, highlighting that China is progressively posing challenges to the rules-based international order. Stoltenberg urged alliance partners to maintain open channels of communication and engage in dialogue with China.

Leaders from Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand participated in the two-day summit, representing the Asia-Pacific region.

In response, China accused NATO of disregarding fundamental realities, distorting Beijing's stance and policies, and intentionally defaming China in its communique.

Furthermore, China expressed its deep concern over NATO's repeated assertions of being a "nuclear alliance" in the communique, emphasizing that such statements would only heighten tensions in the Asia-Pacific region.

During his second participation in the NATO summit, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida aimed to emphasize the importance of the military alliance to be mindful of risks in East Asia.

Meanwhile, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol sought enhanced international security cooperation in light of increasing threats from North Korea and the ongoing tension related to China.