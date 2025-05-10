China struggles with persistent disinflationary pressures as tariffs bite
China’s consumer prices continued to decline in April, suggesting Beijing’s previous efforts to boost domestic consumption haven’t been successful in persuading cautious Chinese households to open their wallets as steep U.S. tariffs cloud growth prospects.
