China suffers two defeats in elections to find a seat in UN bodies

Besides losing the CSW election, China has also suffered a loss in the election to the Statistical Commission. The contest was again for two seats with at least three countries including China vying for the seats. The seats were ultimately won by Samoa and Japan got elected (with 36 and 31 votes respectively), with China coming in third, unable to secure 21 votes for a simple majority. The defeat to Samoa is seen as a big loss of face for China given its standing in the world.