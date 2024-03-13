'China supports Maldives in...': What Beijing said as Indian troops begin withdrawing from island nation
Indian military troops reportedly began withdrawing from the Maldives after the Island country's President Mohamed Muizzu asked India to withdraw its forces. Here's how China reacted.
China's spokesperson Wang Wenbin reportedly reacted to the first batch of Indian military personnel leaving the Maldives. He said, "China supports the Maldives in upholding its territorial sovereignty".
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message