China suspends import of frozen seafood from 6 Indian firms due to presence of Covid-19

China suspends import of frozen seafood from 6 Indian firms due to presence of Covid-19

China has largely controlled the spread of the coronavirus, which first emerged in Wuhan in December 2019
1 min read . 08:28 PM IST PTI

  • Since early last year, China has been testing imported frozen food products from all over the world
  • It has periodically suspended imports from companies after finding traces of the coronavirus on the packaging

China on Thursday suspended the import of frozen seafood products from six Indian marine export companies after traces of coronavirus were detected on the packaging.

Since early last year, China has been testing imported frozen food products from all over the world. It has periodically suspended imports from companies after finding traces of the virus on the packaging.

The General Administration of Customs of China in a press release said the traces of the virus were found on the outer packages of the seafood products from the six companies and imports would be suspended for a week.

China has largely controlled the spread of the coronavirus, which first emerged in Wuhan in December 2019, with strict measures, though handful of cases, largely attributed to those arriving from abroad, continued to be reported in the country.

On Thursday, China’s National Health Commission said six more locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all in Guangdong province, and 15 new imported cases on the mainland were reported on Wednesday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

