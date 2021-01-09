China takes its pigs to the futures market

China opened its own hog futures market, the culmination of a yearslong effort to create a transparent pricing mechanism for one of the country’s most valuable agricultural products.

On Friday, traders, farmers and other market participants began buying and selling contracts for live pig deliveries in September 2021, December 2021 and March 2022. Prices for all three tumbled more than 7% from opening levels set by the exchange, with the front-month contract closing on Friday afternoon at 28,290 yuan a metric ton, which is equivalent to $4,367.98 a metric ton and works out to about $1.98 a pound.

The price drops reflect expectations that China’s hog population—the world’s largest—will continue to expand after earlier being decimated by the deadly African swine fever in 2018 and 2019.

China is home to more than 370 million pigs, and is also the world’s largest consumer of pork, a staple in many Chinese households. Over the past two years, average spot prices of live hogs have soared and swung widely, influenced by the prices Chinese farmers receive when they take their pigs to local slaughterhouses on any given day.

Large price fluctuations have accompanied a recovery in the country’s swine population over the course of 2020, as domestic farmers worked to rebuild their herds after losing many pigs to the disease. Pork prices, meanwhile, are rising again ahead of the 2021 Lunar New Year holiday, when meat consumption typically increases.

View Full Image China pig population

China commodity futures markets have long lacked livestock futures contracts. The Dalian Commodity Exchange, where futures on rice, soybeans, eggs, polypropylene and about a dozen other products are traded, said its launch of live pig futures followed nearly 20 years of research, market consultations and testing.

The new contracts will let farmers transfer the risk of price fluctuations, and control their scale of pig breeding based on expectations of future supply and demand, the exchange said.

Over the past 18 months, China’s hog industry has seen the growth of large corporate farmers who have been better able to keep African swine fever at bay. Their presence has also increased the need for more-sophisticated mechanisms that companies can use to hedge their earnings.

“China is moving towards this professional, industrial, commercial operation for hogs and they need to have a market to give price signals," said Darin Friedrichs, senior Asia commodity analyst at StoneX in Shanghai.

Unlike lean hog futures, which have traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange since 1966, the new Chinese hog futures have to be physically settled, meaning holders of the contracts at the expiry date will have to take ownership of the pigs—a measure aimed at reducing price speculation. Each contract is for one metric ton, roughly the weight of eight average-size pigs in China.

The size and scope of China’s hog industry makes it important to global markets. The country’s previous shortage of domestic pork and ensuing jump in meat prices led China to step up its pork imports, which pushed up meat prices in countries from Europe to the Americas.

Chenjun Pan, a senior industry analyst at Rabobank, said China’s pig futures will also be watched closely by companies and countries that sell corn, soybeans and other ingredients that are used for animal feed in the country.

“Prices have been quite volatile for all the participants along the supply chain," she said, adding the new futures will give exporters another way to figure out demand in the world’s second-largest economy.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via