China takes its pigs to the futures market
The new hog futures may smooth out some of the wild swings in Chinese markets
China opened its own hog futures market, the culmination of a yearslong effort to create a transparent pricing mechanism for one of the country’s most valuable agricultural products.
On Friday, traders, farmers and other market participants began buying and selling contracts for live pig deliveries in September 2021, December 2021 and March 2022. Prices for all three tumbled more than 7% from opening levels set by the exchange, with the front-month contract closing on Friday afternoon at 28,290 yuan a metric ton, which is equivalent to $4,367.98 a metric ton and works out to about $1.98 a pound.
