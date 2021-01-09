Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >China takes its pigs to the futures market
Pigs are seen on a pig farm in Pingtung, Taiwan

China takes its pigs to the futures market

3 min read . 12:02 AM IST Lucy Craymer , The Wall Street Journal

The new hog futures may smooth out some of the wild swings in Chinese markets

China opened its own hog futures market, the culmination of a yearslong effort to create a transparent pricing mechanism for one of the country’s most valuable agricultural products.

On Friday, traders, farmers and other market participants began buying and selling contracts for live pig deliveries in September 2021, December 2021 and March 2022. Prices for all three tumbled more than 7% from opening levels set by the exchange, with the front-month contract closing on Friday afternoon at 28,290 yuan a metric ton, which is equivalent to $4,367.98 a metric ton and works out to about $1.98 a pound.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Regulator cracks the whip on rough recovery tactics

2 min read . 12:19 AM IST

Car-crash death rate surged in 2020

3 min read . 12:17 AM IST

Joe Biden’s big decision on tech taxes

2 min read . 12:06 AM IST

China takes its pigs to the futures market

2 min read . 12:02 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.