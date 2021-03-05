OPEN APP
Home >News >World >China tells banks to scale back lending to contain financial bubble risks: Report

SHANGHAI/BEIJING : China's regulators are telling banks to trim their loan books this year to guard against risks emerging from bubbles in domestic financial markets, said people familiar with the matter on Friday.

The banks, including foreign and state-owned lenders, have received guidance from the central bank in the past few days telling them to restrict the overall size of their lending this year, said three bankers on condition of anonymity.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
14 lakh vaccinated against Covid-19 in last 24 hours, highest in a day so far

Covid-19: Record 14 lakh people vaccinated in last 24 hrs, says govt

1 min read . 02:47 PM IST
US President Joe Biden

Biden to join first-ever ‘Quad’ leaders meeting, Scott Morrison says

1 min read . 02:27 PM IST
Aparna Purohit, Amazon's head of original content for its Prime streaming service in India, arrives for questioning at a police station in Lucknow, India, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Tandav row: SC grants Amazon Prime India head Aparna Purohit interim protection from arrest

2 min read . 02:23 PM IST
It’s unclear when this feature will be out at the moment, or who will be able to access it.. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Twitter may be working on feature to undo sent tweets

1 min read . 02:07 PM IST

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) is also "seriously" looking into the misuse of business loans to individual borrowers for personal investments, two of them said, which violates Chinese regulations.

"A large amount of money in the name of business loans had flown into the property and stock markets during the pandemic last year," said one of the bankers.

"Banks are scrambling to collect back loans issued last year and will not extend such loans."

The CBIRC and the People's Bank of China, China's central bank, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

China significantly boosted credit support to the economy in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but some individuals spent the money buying properties and stocks, fanning bubbles in the markets, the sources said.

Business loans are required to be used on operational costs such as rents and equipment purchases. The banking watchdog bans borrowers from using such loans on stocks and property purchases.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Lending to micro and small businesses by big commercial banks increased 50% last year and is aimed to expand 30% further this year, according to the government report released on Friday. China also asked banks to boost lending and lower interest rates to small businesses in 2020.

Guo Shuqing, head of CBIRC, said on Tuesday that he was "very worried" about risks of bubbles bursting in foreign markets and highlighted bubble risks as a core issue facing China's property sector.

China's blue-chip index CSI300 has so far lost more than 1% in March.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout