China tells chief economists: Be positive, or else
- Experts at brokerages say they are pulling punches as Beijing’s tolerance lessens
HONG KONG—China economists and strategists at leading brokerages say they are hewing closer to the official government line and being cautious in their commentary in response to signs of tighter monitoring.
