China tells foreign law professors to prove they’ll obey Xi Jinping

China tells foreign law professors to prove they’ll obey Xi Jinping2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 02:31 PM IST
- The document’s ‘General Objectives’ is filled out for the educators, saying: ‘Guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, this course places a focus on every aspect of students’ morality education.’
China appears to be requiring foreign law professors to submit their syllabuses to ensure they are following a doctrine President Xi Jinping has been pressing across the nation’s society to cement his control.
